Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $4,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Assurant by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. 91.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AIZ opened at $189.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.18 and a 1 year high of $194.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.56.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.98. Assurant had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

AIZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.74.

In other news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total transaction of $403,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total value of $727,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

