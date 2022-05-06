Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,678 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 3,704 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $4,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SIMO. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter valued at $29,117,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 2,851.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 436,618 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after buying an additional 421,825 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 25.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,446,983 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $99,812,000 after buying an additional 292,217 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 1,109.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 262,831 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $18,130,000 after buying an additional 241,093 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter valued at about $14,873,000. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $95.16 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $58.86 and a 52-week high of $98.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.36 and a 200 day moving average of $77.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $242.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.46 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SIMO shares. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $135.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.13.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

