Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Stock Position Cut by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 2,143.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OGN opened at $34.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 21.43% and a negative return on equity of 1,899.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OGN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Organon & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.89.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

