Barings LLC Has $50.12 Million Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,002,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 179,558 shares during the period. Suncor Energy comprises approximately 1.3% of Barings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Barings LLC owned 0.14% of Suncor Energy worth $50,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SU. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 24,316 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,477 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 11,549 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of SU stock opened at $36.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $37.93.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.54.

Suncor Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.