Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Purchased by Barings LLC

Barings LLC raised its position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,510,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,275 shares during the quarter. Yandex makes up about 2.4% of Barings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Barings LLC owned 0.43% of Yandex worth $91,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yandex by 2,552.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Yandex alerts:

YNDX stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Yandex has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $87.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.98.

Yandex ( NASDAQ:YNDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). Yandex had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on YNDX. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yandex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

Yandex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies, focusing on to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Taxi, Yandex.Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Bets and Experiments segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.