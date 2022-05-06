iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) is Barings LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,302,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,150 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up 9.8% of Barings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Barings LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $381,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $528,021,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,470,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,072,000 after purchasing an additional 650,759 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,739,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,165,592,000 after purchasing an additional 366,114 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 364.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 357,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,874,000 after purchasing an additional 280,378 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,331,000 after purchasing an additional 261,719 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $223.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.63. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $220.80 and a 12-month high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

