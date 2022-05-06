Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,610 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.25% of Q2 worth $11,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Q2 by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,388,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,560,000 after purchasing an additional 198,041 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Q2 by 198.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,991,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,083 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 8.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,644,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,910,000 after acquiring an additional 196,729 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,692,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,484,000 after acquiring an additional 586,845 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 6.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,082,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,768,000 after acquiring an additional 65,427 shares during the period.

Get Q2 alerts:

In other news, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 5,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $342,864.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 8,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $475,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,954 shares of company stock valued at $4,840,915. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on QTWO shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Q2 from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Q2 from $92.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Shares of QTWO opened at $46.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.83 and a 1-year high of $108.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.12 and a 200 day moving average of $69.04.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Q2 had a negative net margin of 21.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Q2 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.