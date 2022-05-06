Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Stake Decreased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $4,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 6.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 0.5% during the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 50,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 2.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SEE opened at $64.80 on Friday. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $53.87 and a twelve month high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.49.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 378.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SEE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.92.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

