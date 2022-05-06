Shell Asset Management Co. Invests $212,000 in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Vimeo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Vimeo from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vimeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered Vimeo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Vimeo from $36.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vimeo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of VMEO opened at $10.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a PE ratio of -31.42. Vimeo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $58.00.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $106.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.27 million. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 13.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

