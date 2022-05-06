Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 99.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555,100 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at $7,733,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,351,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 1,516.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 20,392 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

PAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.83.

PAG stock opened at $111.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.35 and a 52 week high of $114.57.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

