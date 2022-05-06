Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Stock Position Lowered by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lessened its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,400 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,356,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,270,000 after buying an additional 98,972 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,645,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,451,000 after buying an additional 47,989 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,321,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,096,000 after buying an additional 685,918 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,124,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,912,000 after buying an additional 84,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,396,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,854,000 after buying an additional 1,018,465 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDAY. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $83.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total value of $309,256.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $76,550.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,353 shares of company stock worth $900,537 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CDAY opened at $56.47 on Friday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.76 and a 1 year high of $130.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Ceridian HCM’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

