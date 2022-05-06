AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Holdings Lowered by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its stake in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ UHAL opened at $541.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $576.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $646.88. AMERCO has a 12 month low of $523.94 and a 12 month high of $769.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.97.

AMERCO ( NASDAQ:UHAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $14.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.05 by ($0.70). AMERCO had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 60.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMERCO in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

