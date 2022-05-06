Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 78.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Avalara were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Avalara by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 43,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Avalara by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 37,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Avalara by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Avalara by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Avalara by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $69.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -48.26 and a beta of 0.94. Avalara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.14 and a twelve month high of $191.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $204.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.07 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total value of $599,773.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $58,978.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,687 shares of company stock worth $4,605,674 over the last ninety days. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVLR. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Avalara from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.44.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

