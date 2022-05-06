Korea Investment CORP Has $3.02 Million Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 28,800 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,281,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 304.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 492,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,969,000 after buying an additional 370,869 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $724,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $46.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.06. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.30.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $975.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%.

ST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.10.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

