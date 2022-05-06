Korea Investment CORP Grows Holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,244 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Zai Lab by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Zai Lab by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Zai Lab by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the 4th quarter valued at $14,505,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Zai Lab by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $136.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $35.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.20. Zai Lab Limited has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $181.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.51.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $44.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.78 million. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 488.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.88%. On average, analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Zai Lab Profile (Get Rating)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.