Korea Investment CORP Lowers Stock Holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Korea Investment CORP cut its position in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 72.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,400 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFG. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 10.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the third quarter worth about $200,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock opened at $92.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of -0.32. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $64.72 and a twelve month high of $102.61.

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $10.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.84 by $2.41. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 29.88%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 25.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is 3.34%.

Several research firms recently commented on WFG. CIBC upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.94.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

