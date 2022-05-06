Korea Investment CORP Acquires 55,500 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 330.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,300 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 55,500 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Lyft were worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Lyft in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Lyft by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 962 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LYFT. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut shares of Lyft from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.54.
Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. Lyft had a negative net margin of 22.42% and a negative return on equity of 47.92%. The firm had revenue of $875.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.
In related news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $157,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.
Lyft Profile (Get Rating)
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
