Korea Investment CORP Has $3.23 Million Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 204,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,053,000 after acquiring an additional 91,876 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 92,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,305,000 after acquiring an additional 12,210 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMRN. Wedbush decreased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Richard A. Meier sold 3,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $318,345.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,538,509.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Dennis Slamon sold 6,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $500,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 109,927 shares of company stock worth $8,947,929. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $81.97 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.59 and a fifty-two week high of $94.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 455.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.54.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.48. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

