Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $427,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $128,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,400 shares of company stock worth $704,112. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OMC opened at $77.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.76 and a 1 year high of $91.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

OMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.80.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

