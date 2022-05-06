Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $3,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Coupa Software by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COUP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $190.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $210.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $225.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.20.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.87, for a total value of $106,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michelle Brennan acquired 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.65 per share, for a total transaction of $29,493.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,266 shares of company stock worth $1,718,614. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $84.14 on Friday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52 week low of $64.79 and a 52 week high of $283.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 52.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

