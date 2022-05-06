Korea Investment CORP Buys 3,400 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $163.05 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $124.78 and a 52-week high of $168.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.77 and a 200 day moving average of $143.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.90%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,197,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,348. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $517,276.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.86.

About Packaging Co. of America (Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.