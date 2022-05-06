Korea Investment CORP Has $3.54 Million Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Henry Schein by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Scott Philip Serota acquired 1,000 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.87 per share, with a total value of $85,870.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $1,997,984.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

HSIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

Shares of HSIC opened at $83.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.23 and a 200 day moving average of $80.50. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.25 and a 12 month high of $92.68.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.11%. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

