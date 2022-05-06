Korea Investment CORP Increases Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $307,044,000 after purchasing an additional 23,959 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth about $2,289,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,212 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex stock opened at $277.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.33. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.13. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $273.16 and a 52-week high of $428.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.89 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Teleflex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $370.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $394.58.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

