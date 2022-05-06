IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in IDEX were worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in IDEX by 54.2% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in IDEX by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in IDEX by 1.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 419,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,883,000 after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in IDEX by 61.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on IDEX in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on IDEX from $233.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen raised IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on IDEX from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.10.

NYSE IEX opened at $189.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.72. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $181.66 and a 1-year high of $240.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 16.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

