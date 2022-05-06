Korea Investment CORP Has $3.66 Million Stock Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABMD. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 287.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 22,940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Abiomed by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,282,000 after buying an additional 25,558 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Abiomed by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Abiomed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Abiomed by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abiomed alerts:

In other news, COO David M. Weber sold 3,112 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.19, for a total transaction of $965,311.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 300 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total value of $90,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,912 shares of company stock valued at $5,804,526. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABMD opened at $272.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $306.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.34. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $261.27 and a 52 week high of $379.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Abiomed’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.80.

About Abiomed (Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.