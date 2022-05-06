Korea Investment CORP Trims Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in CMS Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in CMS Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Shares of CMS opened at $67.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.26. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $57.92 and a 52-week high of $73.76.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.48%.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $430,972.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Argus lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

CMS Energy Profile (Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.