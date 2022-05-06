Korea Investment CORP Reduces Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WHR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Whirlpool by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,959,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,007,000 after acquiring an additional 315,676 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Whirlpool by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,759,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,897,000 after acquiring an additional 255,063 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Whirlpool by 303.4% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 188,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,471,000 after acquiring an additional 141,938 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in Whirlpool by 355.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 149,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,043,000 after acquiring an additional 116,574 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 9.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,274,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,160,000 after acquiring an additional 109,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $190.03 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $164.52 and a 52 week high of $257.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.52. Whirlpool had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 25.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.03%.

WHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cfra cut shares of Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.57.

Whirlpool Company Profile (Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.