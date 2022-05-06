Korea Investment CORP Has $3.61 Million Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 30,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.10 per share, for a total transaction of $27,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 11,000 shares of company stock worth $302,800 over the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LSXMK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.75.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.13. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $40.05 and a 1-year high of $56.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.19.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

