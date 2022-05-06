Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,300 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 30,700 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Splunk were worth $3,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Splunk by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,500,661 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,085,421,000 after acquiring an additional 633,510 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,420,664 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $395,839,000 after purchasing an additional 838,240 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,776,968 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $205,631,000 after purchasing an additional 515,250 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,578,568 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $182,672,000 after purchasing an additional 194,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,518,452 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $175,561,000 after purchasing an additional 127,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.57.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $178,253.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $36,237.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,135,699. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,269 shares of company stock worth $392,490 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $112.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.32. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.45 and a twelve month high of $176.66.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $901.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.08 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.83 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

