Korea Investment CORP Purchases 7,200 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 527.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Paper by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at $160,348,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $48.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.53 and its 200 day moving average is $47.03. International Paper has a 52 week low of $40.45 and a 52 week high of $65.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.24. International Paper had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.93.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

