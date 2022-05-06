BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 63,900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1,962.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.70.

In other news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BWA opened at $38.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.35. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $55.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.77.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 24.20%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

