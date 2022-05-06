Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Seagen were worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,250,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,080,190,000 after buying an additional 227,910 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Seagen by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,191,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,070,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,797 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Seagen by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,673,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $283,655,000 after purchasing an additional 35,391 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Seagen by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,586,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,344,000 after purchasing an additional 615,925 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Seagen by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,437,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,013,000 after purchasing an additional 101,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SGEN shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Seagen from $198.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Seagen from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.62.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $128.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of -34.14 and a beta of 0.85. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.46 and a 12 month high of $192.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.32.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $426.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.75 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.32, for a total value of $46,038.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,189,445.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total transaction of $2,385,508.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,801 shares of company stock worth $10,486,381 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

