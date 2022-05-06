Korea Investment CORP Decreases Stock Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,287,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,247,000 after purchasing an additional 40,018 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 43,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on J shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.22.

NYSE J opened at $137.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.20. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.11 and a 52-week high of $150.32. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 32.06%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

