Korea Investment CORP Buys 26,600 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 134,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 62.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 249.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter worth $53,000.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

NYSE:VICI opened at $29.76 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 67.16%. The business had revenue of $416.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.82%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VICI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.73.

In other VICI Properties news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VICI Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.