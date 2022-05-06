Korea Investment CORP Acquires 34,300 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,381,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681,101 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 649,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,726,000 after buying an additional 186,629 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 273,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,435,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,643,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 187,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. 56.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Shaw Communications stock opened at $28.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.66. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.72 and a 1-year high of $31.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SJR shares. National Bank Financial cut shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shaw Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

