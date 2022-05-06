Korea Investment CORP Acquires 48,100 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Amcor were worth $4,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

AMCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Amcor in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.40 to $12.30 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.76.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.78. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.78. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Amcor had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Amcor’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.42%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

