Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,400 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $4,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,125,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,625,000 after acquiring an additional 54,134 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 40,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Motco grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $1,004,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $31.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.73. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.16 and a twelve month high of $37.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.02 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.90%.

PEAK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

