Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $11.42 Million Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,361 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.05% of CarMax worth $11,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMX. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 108,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,085,000 after acquiring an additional 18,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 124,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,267,000 after acquiring an additional 8,361 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.64.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $92.38 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $85.36 and a one year high of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

