Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 953,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,863 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Amcor worth $11,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMCR. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,349,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Amcor by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,635,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,381 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,090,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,725,000 after purchasing an additional 862,033 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Amcor by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,845,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,416,000 after purchasing an additional 841,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,251,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after purchasing an additional 759,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMCR. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.40 to $12.30 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.76.

Amcor stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.78. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $13.18.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 25.91%. Amcor’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.42%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

