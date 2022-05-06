Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Coursera were worth $11,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Coursera by 1,303.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coursera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in Coursera during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Coursera by 13.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Coursera by 40.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shravan Goli sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $2,136,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 259,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,543,624.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 14,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $290,011.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 260,372 shares of company stock valued at $5,491,894.

Shares of COUR opened at $17.82 on Friday. Coursera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $46.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.03.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.17. Coursera had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 21.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

COUR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coursera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.31.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

