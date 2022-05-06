Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 5,322 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,322 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.05% of TransUnion worth $11,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

In other TransUnion news, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark bought 277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $90.35 per share, with a total value of $25,026.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $260,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,515 shares of company stock worth $583,714 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransUnion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.15.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $85.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $83.47 and a 1-year high of $125.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.40.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. TransUnion had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 39.90%. The company had revenue of $921.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 5.61%.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

