Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,324 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.05% of Xylem worth $11,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 503.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $351,550.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,327.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on XYL. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Xylem from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.20.

NYSE:XYL opened at $86.28 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $138.78. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.71 and a 200-day moving average of $104.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

