Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $11.97 Million Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 594,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,065 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in KE were worth $11,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BEKE. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in KE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,765,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in KE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,346,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in KE by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in KE by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 10,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new stake in KE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,719,000. 35.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on BEKE. HSBC upgraded KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on KE from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered KE from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded KE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.16.

Shares of KE stock opened at $13.23 on Friday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $54.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.20.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. KE had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

