Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 11,746 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,746 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $12,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 390.2% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $1,214,264.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 4,222 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $150,767.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,417 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,172. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Argus raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.90.

NYSE:IPG opened at $33.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.99. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.45 and a 52-week high of $39.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.86 and a 200 day moving average of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 45.31%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

