Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 25,539 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $12,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,167,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,201,592,000 after buying an additional 188,936 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 9.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,956,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $829,172,000 after buying an additional 1,876,500 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 167.0% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,913,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $125,175,000 after buying an additional 5,575,344 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,081,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,485,000 after buying an additional 100,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 59.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,022,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,687,000 after buying an additional 2,245,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.70.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $44.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $47.42. The firm has a market cap of $90.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 9.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.669 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.47%.

Enbridge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.