Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,139 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of M&T Bank worth $12,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 696.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26,234 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $172.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.06. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $128.46 and a one year high of $186.95. The company has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.87.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.67%.

M&T Bank announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.28.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

