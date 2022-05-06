Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,837 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Leidos worth $12,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Leidos by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,042,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,253,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,977 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth $35,888,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Leidos by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,410,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $214,294,000 after purchasing an additional 397,108 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Leidos by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,678,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,007,000 after purchasing an additional 244,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Leidos by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,195,000 after purchasing an additional 232,498 shares during the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $104.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.81. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $111.12.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $214,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total transaction of $2,699,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,106 shares of company stock worth $6,126,382 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LDOS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Leidos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.