Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $12,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 312.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BIO opened at $507.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $558.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $649.19. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $485.96 and a 52 week high of $832.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.10.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $2.14. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $700.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BIO shares. TheStreet downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $800.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $526.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $726.50.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

