Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 4,304 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,304 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $12,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,531,646,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,184,238,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $468,997,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $382,655,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,482,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BBWI stock opened at $54.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.50. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.17 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.56.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 115.32% and a net margin of 14.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Bath & Body Works news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.05.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

