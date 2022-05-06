Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Stock Holdings Lifted by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $4,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOOG. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $240.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $261.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.36. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $237.44 and a twelve month high of $306.64.

